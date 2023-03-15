There was a candidate forum last week for the La Crosse School Board. It was held in person at Lincoln Middle School and six of the candidates running participated.

The six that participated were Tim Alberts, Kathi Blanchard, Jeff Jackson, Deb Suchla and Jerry Wacek, as well as Trevor Sprague online because he’s quarantined at home. Two candidates thought it wasn’t necessary to interact with the voters at all. They were Kimberly Krejchik and Scott Neumeister. There was no explanation of why they chose not to participate.

Since there is no explanation for why they chose not to participate, we get to make our own decision about why they were not there. For me, it indicates the candidate does not care to make any effort to show the ideas they have for making the district a good place to achieve an education for your children.

It shows a disregard for the voters who will take the time to go to the polls, and it shows a disinterest in finding out what people want from their candidates.

I don’t vote for people who make no effort to interact with voters, but I do vote. My vote and your vote are the way to keep our democracy strong. I urge you to vote on April 4 and vote for candidates who show up to talk to voters.

Martha Linville

La Crosse