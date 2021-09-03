Martha Linville: Vote Republicans out of legislature

Where to start? The Republican-held legislature in Wisconsin just approved a request by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to spend at least $680,000 to look into the election held November 3, 2020. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Since that election, Republicans have done all they can to cast doubt on the presidential vote. There have been two sanctioned recounts of the most Democratic counties in the state. Both were clean. Lawsuits have been filed and thrown out of court. Republicans contend that the presidential count was wrong, not that their own elections were wrong. Curious. Republicans want to take away your vote.

The Walker-appointed DNR head will not leave his post. The same Republican legislature that wants to spend $680,000 of your money to prove something that is not true, won’t do the work to approve the new head of the DNR that Gov. Tony nominated months ago.

We don’t have a working legislature in Wisconsin. We have a group of men and women who refuse to listen to the will of the people but are willing to spend your money on vanity issues they like. It seems to me it is time to make a change in Madison. The next time we have an election, let’s put Democrats in office. Would you rather your $680,000 go to educate children or fund an unnecessary probe into an election that was certified months ago?