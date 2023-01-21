Martha Linville: Vote to end GOP majority in legislature

In the Wisconsin legislature this week, Republicans advanced two items to ask the voters about on the April ballot. These two items, if passed by voters, would then be added to the state constitution.

One of them concerns bail reform and the other is seeking to add work requirements to welfare payments. The Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tony Evers, asked to add a referendum item that would ask voters if they would like to amend the 1849 abortion act that is, for now, the law in Wisconsin. The Republicans did not advance that item so it will not appear on the ballot in April.

Republicans in Wisconsin don’t care what the voters in Wisconsin feel about this very personal health decision. Republicans would rather make those decisions for you. Apparently, freedom in Wisconsin is only for Republican men. Women are people, just like men, only women can carry babies. And because men want to control every aspect of women’s lives, they must also control whether women have babies.

Change will only come when Wisconsinites go to the polls all over the state and vote Republicans out of the legislature. We must work to end the Republican stranglehold on Wisconsin. A place to start is a vote for one of the two liberals running for Supreme Court. By voting for liberals, we increase the chance to break the bonds of the gerrymandered voting maps that hold us hostage. Vote February 21 and work for change.

Martha Linville

La Crosse