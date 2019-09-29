In the article headlined "Governor mulls gun buybacks (Sept. 20 Tribune)," the governor is quoted as saying "I'd consider it."
The answer was in response to a question about a specific type of firearm, an assault weapon.
No other firearm was mentioned in the question, not a hunting rifle or shotgun, nor a handgun.
After that answer to a specific question by a reporter, the top two Republican leaders in the state released a statement: "With Governor Evers considering confiscating firearms from law-abiding citizens, it shows just how radical Democrats have become."
Really? I am so tired of Republicans reacting to common-sense thoughts on guns and how they live in our communities.
A response from the governor about one type of weapon brought out the hankies and smelling salts, as if someone were attacking an old woman in the street.
Apparently fear works really well in the Republican Party. While Republicans are fighting for your "right" to keep an assault rifle, our students are being killed, by guns, in their schools. Let's get our priorities straight and let's do it soon before more children die. Please.
We have rules for cars and airplanes and so many other things. Our weapons should have at least as many restrictions on their use and sale as those items have.
Let's have a rational discussion, not a fear fest.
Martha Linville, La Crosse