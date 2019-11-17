Public hearings have begun into the impeachment investigation of the president, Donald J. Trump.
I sincerely hope all who are interested have been watching and paying attention.
Some of our elected leaders in Washington have assailed this constitutional process as a sham or illegal.
It is neither of those things, but a means the authors of the constitution set up to make sure our democracy stayed the same over the years, and a way to make sure our elected officials do not take more liberties than they are afforded by the constitution.
The president is accused of using public monies to ask a foreign government, Ukraine, to do a personal favor that would affect our next presidential election.
If this is true, that is an impeachable offense. The reason for the hearings is to make the truth known. Those who want to end the hearings are circumventing our constitution. We must not allow this to happen.
Truth will out. If the president is innocent of the charges, the evidence will show it. If he is guilty, the evidence will show it. Stop with the obstruction and allow the process to unfold. Allow all subpoenaed individuals to testify. We should not be afraid of the truth.
Martha Linville, La Crosse