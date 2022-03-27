Martha Sesvold: Dustin Frost will listen to constituents

I have known Dustin Frost and his family for 38 years. I'm glad to see Dustin is running to represent the town of Shelby on the La Crosse County Board. After speaking with him and knowing his upbringing, I know the town of Shelby will be his main priority when making decisions within the County Board.

Dustin was born, raised and educated in the town of Shelby and La Crosse County. He understands the diversity in the county and will be fair minded to issues regarding this diversity. He will be sensible and responsible to his constituents because of his roots to the town of Shelby.

Vote Dustin Frost on April 5, for someone who will listen to you, his constituents, and will get the job done with our interests as his main concern.

Martha Sesvold

Shelby

