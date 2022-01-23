Martin Gaul: Re-elect Padesky to County Board

I have known Gary Padesky for many years and had the privilege of working with him when we both served on the La Crosse Common Council. While representing our respective districts we didn’t always agree on the issues, but no one put more thought or work in than Gary.

He’s willing to tackle the tough problems while working hard on behalf of those he is elected to represent. He sees his constituents not as voters but as neighbors and will always do his best to help where he can.

Gary takes a middle of the road approach when considering the issues in his own district and for the county as a whole. You may or may not agree with him but you can always count on Gary to do what he truly believes is best. His stand on the issues is based not on politics but real concern for his neighbors and the people he represents.

We could use more people at every level of government that represent us using pragmatism and common sense rather than political tribalism and expediency. Vote to re-elect Gary Padesky to the La Crosse County Board.

Martin Gaul

La Crosse

