Marvin Wanders: Supporting Vicki Markussen for mayor

Passionate, thoughtful, diligent, collaborator, trail-blazer, servant leader, intuitive, listener, producer, and compassionate are the words I would use to describe Vicki Markussen.

In light of our current economic recovery, having a proven economic development leader is critical. Vicki is that leader. She has spent most of her career advocating for, providing resources, and representing our local small businesses at the local, state, and national levels. Small businesses are a critical fiber to the fabric of our community. Her knowledge will utilize local, state, and federal financial development tools to enhance our current businesses and properties, helping stabilize the community and hold tax rates steady.

Having served on several non-profit boards, Markussen knows the importance of our non-profits, social services, and the generous community that gives time, talent, and treasure to solve issues and strengthen our community. As mayor, Vicki's collaboration skills will play a vital role in the city partnering with non-profits to solve pressing, complex problems, specifically surrounding homelessness and lack of quality affordable housing. She understands the underlying issues of homeless, such as addiction, mental illness, and low-wages will take a collaborative approach to address.