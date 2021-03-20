Mary and Dale Wetterling : Memories of 'Fishing for a Cause'

Years ago before the BIG fishing tournaments came to La Crosse, our family organized a fishing tournament here in an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society. We named our tournament "Fishing for a Cause."

We knew if Tom Monsoor registered as a participant there would be many fishermen who would like to compete with someone of his caliber. The tournament was a huge success and we raised thousands of dollars as a result of our efforts.

Here's the rest of the story. Tom Monsoor did register to enter and he did win ... but he gave his winning money back to our cause.

Reading the recent article about Tom and his passion for fishing brought back many memories of our association with this winning fisherman and his generosity to a worthy cause.

Mary and Dale Wetterling

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0