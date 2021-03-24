Mary Ann Moline: Re-elect Doug Happel for District 12

This letter is to express my support for the current 12th District member of City Council, Doug Happel.

After moving to my new apartment last July, I had a question and concern about a property issue. I called city hall to find out who my council member was and they gave me Happel's name and number.

I was not confident about a real person answering the phone so i was surprised when Doug answered. After explaining my question and curiosity, Happel not only provided the answer but gave me the historical context to my satisfaction.

So i have full confidence in re-electing him for the District 12 seat. In this time of great change and with the seriousness of all the issues facing La Crosse immediately and in the future, I feel a person with Happel's historical memory, knowledge, thoughtfulness, experience and his personable demeanor make him the better candidate.

Please get out your black pen and color in Doug Happel for council District 12.

Mary Ann Moline

La Crosse

