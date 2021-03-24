Mary Ann Moline: Re-elect Doug Happel for District 12

Needless to say, Markussen running for mayor and being one of the finalists does not surprise me at all. I have listened to several of the mayoral debates and was very impressed with her answers. The best, in my opinion, is “what you would do with the million dollars?” (pay down part of the city’s debt). Loved that answer.

As a small business owner and friend, I know Vicki is the best for La Crosse.

Kathy Davig

La Crosse

Vote Mackenzie Mindel for change

It’s wonderful seeing such interest among our citizens in local politics, and not simply to complain. After learning that Mackenzie Mindel was running for the District 8 Common Council seat, I became excited for the potential of having such an individual as a city representative.

Mackenzie is driven to engage with those in her district and address the City of La Crosse’s operations to achieve a shared vision. To have a candidate who is genuine, accessible, and open-minded, and who considers her home, district, and city to be significant in her and her family’s lives, is refreshing, to say the least. Combined with an impressive background, she is equipped with the tools and skills to serve La Crosse in providing leadership and direction.