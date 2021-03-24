Mary Ann Moline: Re-elect Doug Happel for District 12

Re-elect Doug Happel for District 12
This letter is to express my support for the current 12th District member of City Council, Doug Happel.
After moving to my new apartment last July, I had a question and concern about a property issue. I called city hall to find out who my council member was and they gave me Happel’s name and number.
I was not confident about a real person answering the phone so i was surprised when Doug answered. After explaining my question and curiosity, Happel not only provided the answer but gave me the historical context to my satisfaction.
So i have full confidence in re-electing him for the District 12 seat. In this time of great change and with the seriousness of all the issues facing La Crosse immediately and in the future, I feel a person with Happel’s historical memory, knowledge, thoughtfulness, experience and his personable demeanor make him the better candidate.
Please get out your black pen and color in Doug Happel for council District 12.
Mary Ann Moline
La Crosse
Deborah Kerr has proven experience
Vote Deborah Kerr for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction on April 6
We have only one statewide race in our spring elections. This is for who leads our public education systems here in Wisconsin for the next four years. Dr. Deborah Kerr has had a 40-year career in education with 21 of those years as a superintendent in both rural and urban school districts. She has had experience in parochial, charter, private, and public schools. For more information see her website kerr4kids.com.
I have had two opportunities to meet and discuss issues with Kerr. Of the two candidates, she best matches my conservative value set. Kerr’s vision is “To create a world-class education system that makes Wisconsin the highest performing state in the country.” She believes in the value of school choice. She has proven experience improving achievement gap as superintendent of the Brown Deer School System. She wants to get rid of Common Core and believes that parents should be stakeholders in this whole process.
I am impressed with Kerr’s background, experience and her ability to change the status quo. Kerr is not supported by the teacher’s union (WEAC). That is a driving factor of why I am backing her campaign. She has the interests of children at heart. Kerr wants to make a difference.
Vote for Dr. Deborah Kerr on Tuesday, April 6.
Doug Rogalla
Kendall
Markussen is proven candidate for mayor
I’m a woman, mom, entrepreneur, and Democrat. I worked alongside mayoral candidate Vicki Markussen during my time serving on the La Crosse Area Builders Association board. I watched her bring together young men starting in the industry with long time homebuilders who had survived several industry ups and downs.
Vicki united generations, calmed emotions when things got tense and did so with empathy of each side’s viewpoint. When state concerns arose, in true inclusive fashion, liberal and conservative builders and subcontractors sat at the same table united in shared goals —keeping housing costs low and quality high.
Markussen is innovative, looking beyond donations to raise money. She created partnerships to grow, like at the annual Home and Garden Show, “blossoming” that event into one attended by nearly 1,000.
She and I moved into different roles. When the pandemic closed business doors and people lost their jobs, Vicki’s team at The Chamber guided hundreds of business owners on safe paths to reopen and people to jobs. She held video conferences with local product, air, and health experts like Schilling Supply, Trane, and Mayo Clinic. In the worst of times for our community, I saw her leadership bring us education and collaboration.
Markussen is the proven candidate who has worked for the benefit of the people of La Crosse — with employers, municipalities, nonprofits and resource providers. Our community is more vibrant as a result. I support Vicki Markussen for mayor.
Eve Molzhon
La Crosse
Helgeson, Boland stand out in West SalemThere are two seats being contested on the West Salem School Board at the election April 6. I think the best candidates are Tom Helgeson and Kyle Boland.
Our public schools are being horribly mismanaged to benefit the selfish teachers’ union and with no regard for the educational wellbeing of our students. Please get out and vote on April 6.
Harry Griswold
West Salem
Doug Happel has proven council recordDoug Happel has done a fine job representing District 12 and our city. He has a proven record of being responsive to constituents and has demonstrated a willingness to tirelessly work for the greater cause.
His experience is needed in our community during these challenging times. Vote Happel.
James Cherf
La Crosse
Supporting Annie Baumann, Martha Linville for school board
Annie Baumann will be a terrific addition to the La Crosse School Board. It will be my honor to cast the first of my three votes for school board directors for her.
As the mom of school age daughters, Annie’s commitment to our public schools is profound and personal. As an active volunteer in the district, she is ready to hit the ground running to ensure EVERY child can benefit from an excellent education. And, as a trained academic librarian, she is committed to a student-centered, whole-child approach to instruction. Oh, and she’s super smart.
Martha Linville will get the second of my votes.
I am a firm believer that you don’t have to be “from La Crosse” to love our community nor to serve passionately, wisely and effectively as a local elected official. In fact, many of us “transplants” to the community who have come here by chance and stayed but choice have made great local elected officials. Martha will be another one. She is fully devoted to her new hometown and will bring a lifetime of public education experience and commitment to equity to the school board job.
Please use all three of your votes and join me in voting for Annie Baumann and Martha Linville and the third candidate of your choice for La Crosse School Board in the April 6 election.
Tara Johnson
La Crosse
Markussen has progressive outlook for economic growth
As a long-time executive of Downtown Mainstreet and an active volunteer in our community, I was excited to see Vicki Markussen running as a candidate for our mayor. Our city needs the type of leadership and business experiences that she brings to our citizenry.
I have followed her career for a number of years. I have been impressed with her achievements and commitment to our city and surrounding area. Our city would do extremely well with Vicki’s plans for our future. We need her progressive outlook for economic growth which would have a positive impact on the entire community and county.
I enthusiastically support Vicki Markussen’s candidacy. Besides her gifts, experiences, and leadership qualities, it is time our city finally breaks the “glass ceiling” by having a qualified female as our mayor.
Bud Miyamoto
La Crosse
Markussen has experience to lead La Crosse
I am writing today in support of Vicki Markussen for Mayor. I met Vicki years ago at our church—English Lutheran (on King Street in La Crosse). When she and I were on English Lutheran’s Vision Board together, I was always impressed with her ability to lead – to identify an issue, wrap her arms around it, offer suggestions, come up with a plan, etc.
Needless to say, Markussen running for mayor and being one of the finalists does not surprise me at all. I have listened to several of the mayoral debates and was very impressed with her answers. The best, in my opinion, is “what you would do with the million dollars?” (pay down part of the city’s debt). Loved that answer.
As a small business owner and friend, I know Vicki is the best for La Crosse.
Kathy Davig
La Crosse
Vote Mackenzie Mindel for change
It’s wonderful seeing such interest among our citizens in local politics, and not simply to complain. After learning that Mackenzie Mindel was running for the District 8 Common Council seat, I became excited for the potential of having such an individual as a city representative.
Mackenzie is driven to engage with those in her district and address the City of La Crosse’s operations to achieve a shared vision. To have a candidate who is genuine, accessible, and open-minded, and who considers her home, district, and city to be significant in her and her family’s lives, is refreshing, to say the least. Combined with an impressive background, she is equipped with the tools and skills to serve La Crosse in providing leadership and direction.
La Crosse needs to have a Common Council that recognizes the successes as well as the mistakes of the past, constructively and thoughtfully addresses the present, and plan for the future. Mindel has the ability to work together in overcoming obstacles, and she’ll serve the community while engaging with all residents of District 8.
To have a candidate with her track record of getting things done, gives me reassurance when it comes time to vote on April 6. She is qualified and motivated to put La Crosse on track for an even brighter future. And if there is a way to lower taxes, that would be even better.”
Daniel Moen
La Crosse
Supporting Mackenzie Mindel for councilAs a neighbor of Mackenzie Mindel, I have been impressed by her hard work and organization during her campaign to represent District 8 on the La Crosse City Council. Her enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with others to make La Crosse an even better place to live is contagious.
As a new mother, and someone who lost her job due to COVID-19, she clearly understands the many challenges facing La Crosse. She has creative, optimistic ideas for surmounting those challenges, and is willing to work hard to find solutions. She has experience building relationships within communities, collaborating with diverse groups, working to solve complex problems, and responsibly managing fiscal resources.
These experiences would serve her well as she works to increase the economic and environmental resilience of our community, improve access to affordable housing, and make sure all voices within our community are heard as decisions are made. Vote for Mackenzie Mindel to represent District 8 on the La Crosse City Council.
Jeff Houser
La Crosse
Jennifer Trost will bring experience to council
I encourage residents of District 11 to support Jennifer Trost for City Council on April 6. I have served with Jennifer on the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission and before that worked with her on the city-wide All Neighborhood Leaders group made up of neighborhood association chairs.
These experiences have given her a good working knowledge of city committees, the committee structure of council and the legislative process. She has worked closely with city department heads and staff as well as the county UW Extension community development educator. As part of her involvement in the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission and the city-wide All Neighborhood Leaders group, she has been involved in making advisory recommendations on zoning, transportation, parking, and neighborhood capital improvements.
Trost is informed about the issues facing the city, is ready to listen to her constituents and committed to an inclusive government that equalizes opportunity for all city residents and makes neighborhoods livable for families and residents of all means and situations. I encourage you to make Jennifer Trost the next city council member for District 11.
Linda Lee
La Crosse
Supporting Chris Peterson in West SalemWe are writing to endorse Chris Peterson for West Salem School board. We’ve known Chris since he and his family moved to the West Salem district about five years ago. What struck us first is his love for his family. To Chris, his wife and daughters come first. But he has a larger-than-life personality that makes room for friends, neighbors and strangers.
Each year (except 2020) Peterson and his family host (and finance) a summer barbeque for friends, neighbors and others. The event has mountains of food, games for the children and music. He has said the purpose for the event is to bring people together. That is what Chris will bring to the table as a member of the school board, “inclusion”.
What makes Peterson qualified to be elected to the WS School board?
He holds multiple college degrees, to include two Masters Degrees.
He has worked in school systems as a teacher and a coach.
He is self-employed as “The Parenting Professor” using Love and Logic philosophy. With this he works with people on how to be better parents, grandparents, educators, school personnel. His programs teach how to interact with kids at home and in the school setting.
He is a family man that puts family ahead all else.
He listens. He will bring his listening skills to any and all meetings, to include the impromptu meeting of a parent that stops him on the street.
Ron and Rosalie O’Connell
West Salem
Supporting Richard Becker in District 10
In the recent past I have worked with city officials to accommodate a facility for youth sports. One councilperson was exceptionally helpful in leading us through the city process.
When I called Richard Becker for guidance, he returned my call. This same councilperson has helped me in the past for my La Crosse home and an issue with our driveway. I have found him to be hard working, honest, objective and diligent in these projects.
I realize Richard is running for City Council in the 10th district. I know from the two projects he helped with he has the ability to do well representing you. Much of our city process is dependent on committees or specific departments. It can be difficult to get to the correct group to find solutions for your issue. Becker will listen to your concern, and if it has merit guide you to the correct person.
He shows up at meetings prepared and informed. He represents his constituents like they are family. I have found Becker to be open, and his follow-up was a major reason for our ultimate success. I want to thank Richard for bringing honor to being a public official. I respect his work.
Dave Gebhart
La Crosse
Vicki Markussen will make things better
Is our Police Department broken?
Mitch Reynolds is calling for defunding police and new citizen oversight because he does not trust our police.
When we are in need, we don’t call 911 to say “please don’t send the police!” Whether we are in danger, had an accident, or feel unsafe, we call the police. If we see someone abusing alcohol or drugs, or having a mental health crisis, we call the police. We call because they are there for us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Are police officers perfect? Are they right every second of every day? Are they free of any cultural or learned bias? The answer is no, and neither would you or I if we were in their shoes.
We don’t need to destroy the morale of our police by painting them all with the same brush of shame because of what happened elsewhere. Rather than harming effectiveness through constant criticism, let’s take sensible steps to weed out unacceptable behavior. The new police body camera program will document police actions and provide transparency through direct access by the District Attorney. You can help fund this new program through the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Good police officers welcome video showing their dedication. Let’s encourage good work, and monitor performance to address any problems. Let’s make our system work better – not destroy it.
Vicki Markussen understands the difference between making things better, versus senselessly tearing them apart. Vote Vicki for mayor.
Joe Konradt
La Crosse