Mary Arentz: Seniors need a place just for them

I am a longtime advocate for the senior center on the North Side of La Crosse. My mom goes to the Harry J. Olson Center and has been a member for years. The center is an important part of her life, making it important to me and the rest of the family.

What I am having trouble figuring out is what the issue is? The city agreed to sell the center to the seniors for $1 several years ago. My mom and others were at a meeting with the mayor where he said he would get this done. He assured them he was going to look into the building being neglected and where some money had gone that had been budgeted for much needed repairs. The trouble is the seniors have heard nothing back from the mayor.

I have been reading different comments from the mayor. I don't think he is following through with that he said to the seniors.

Why wouldn't you want a senior center on the North Side? I have heard the mayor saying there is senior programming in La Crosse, but the places and things he says are not specific. Seniors want and need a place to go that is just for them. A place where they feel welcome and seen. Unfortunately, it seems that the mayor doesn't care about seniors or promises he made to them.

Mary Arentz

La Crosse 

