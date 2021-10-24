Mary Beyer: Homeless, unwanted and taking care of each other

I'm currently living in Houska Park. I suggest the politicians walk in my shoes for 30 days. I'm neither a drug user, or an alcoholic. I'm on Social Security and receive a small pension.

I became homeless in April when my identity was stolen and both of my bank accounts overdrawn. I was left penniless. I contacted the person that has my RV. He promised to return to La Crosse within the week. I'm still waiting. I filed a civil suit against him in August. It comes to court this week. Pray that I succeed, and my home is returned to me.

While homeless, my purse was lost or stolen. There went both my debit cards, my social security card, and my medicare cards. I've slept many places, but rarely in hotels. They refuse access to homeless folk, or people with local addresses. It's the same up north and in Minnesota. No one wants us, anywhere. We're reported for trespassing, for warming ourselves wherever we can.

Yet we live. We breathe. We survive on little, and we try our best to remain civil human beings. We take care of each other, because no one cares for us. We know how it feels to be treated as less than human. We know how it feels to be unseen. We have feelings, and hearts that break, when you turn away, or cross the street. We bleed. We need. We exist, though many wish we'd just leave. Walk in my shoes for 30 days, dear.

Mary Beyer

La Crosse

