Mary Dunn: Paying tribute to longtime librarians

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to recognize three La Crosse Library employees who were permanently laid off last week.

Pam Gleason, Patricia Boge and Chris Raulusonis combined have more than 115 years of service to the La Crosse community. It's too bad that they couldn't leave on their own terms as I did four months earlier.

Besides working the reference desk, Pam was the glue that held the department together. She also produced the library newsletter and was involved in Give a Gift fundraiser, the seed library and National History Day.

Patricia was involved Monday Mornings at Main, Monday Night Movies and Music on a Sunday Afternoon.

Chris worked in the Collection Management Department processing materials and worked a service desk when needed.

I would like to thank them for everything that they did. It was an honor working with them for so many years. It is my hope that the Library Board will recognize their years of service despite the reasons of their departure.

I would also like to thank the other 12 staff members who were terminated. All of you were appreciated by your peers and the public.

Mary Dunn, La Crosse

Mary Dunn recently retired as reader advisory librarian.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0