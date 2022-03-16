Mary Dunn: Re-elect Gary Padesky to County Board

I support Gary Padesky to be re-elected as La Crosse County Board supervisor. I've known Gary for many years and found him to be a very fair individual. Even if you didn't agree, Gary would always listen to both sides.
Gary was my alderman as well as served on a board for an organization that I was involved with and worked very hard for both. Gary is an asset to this community and is passionate and dedicated to making it the best.
Please vote to keep this hard-working individual on the County Board.
Mary Dunn
La Crosse