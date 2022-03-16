 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Dunn: Re-elect Gary Padesky to County Board

From the COLLECTION: From our readers, catch up with dozens of letters to the editor series

I support Gary Padesky to be re-elected as La Crosse County Board supervisor. I've known Gary for many years and found him to be a very fair individual. Even if you didn't agree, Gary would always listen to both sides.

Gary was my alderman as well as served on a board for an organization that I was involved with and worked very hard for both. Gary is an asset to this community and is passionate and dedicated to making it the best.

Please vote to keep this hard-working individual on the County Board.

Mary Dunn

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News