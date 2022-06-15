 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Faherty: Democracy depends on free and fair elections

Every American citizen who is eligible to vote deserves to be able to exercise that right without excessive and unreasonable barriers. Democrats are in favor of making voting more accessible to all voters and are against onerous voter ID laws, unconstitutional purges of voting rolls, and closing polling places in low-income neighborhoods, on college campuses, and in communities of color. Americans should never have to wait in long lines for hours to exercise their right to vote which is guaranteed in the Constitution.

In February, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed 10 Republican-backed bills in Wisconsin because he said the bills would add “unnecessary and damaging hurdles for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy.”

One of the bills would have ended a photo ID exemption for indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin (state law defines an indefinitely confined voter as someone who is “confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or is disabled for an indefinite period”). Ending that exemption would add additional barriers for voters with disabilities.

People are also reading…

Jenny Neugart from Disability Vote Coalition, a statewide non-partisan advocacy group, said, "Voters with disabilities already have numerous barriers to voting, including lack of transportation, polling places that are inaccessible, complex medical conditions, difficulty obtaining a photo ID, less access to technology and the internet and more.”

Our democracy depends on free and fair elections and ensuring that every vote counts. Democrats are continuing their work to expand access to this basic right for every eligible voter.

Mary Faherty

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

The June 7 letter to the editor "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" accused San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Madison Bishop Donald Hying of "showing support for (a) political figure or party." They support denying the sacrament of Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on account of her public support of abortion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News