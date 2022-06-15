Mary Faherty: Democracy depends on free and fair elections

Every American citizen who is eligible to vote deserves to be able to exercise that right without excessive and unreasonable barriers. Democrats are in favor of making voting more accessible to all voters and are against onerous voter ID laws, unconstitutional purges of voting rolls, and closing polling places in low-income neighborhoods, on college campuses, and in communities of color. Americans should never have to wait in long lines for hours to exercise their right to vote which is guaranteed in the Constitution.

In February, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed 10 Republican-backed bills in Wisconsin because he said the bills would add “unnecessary and damaging hurdles for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy.”

One of the bills would have ended a photo ID exemption for indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin (state law defines an indefinitely confined voter as someone who is “confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or is disabled for an indefinite period”). Ending that exemption would add additional barriers for voters with disabilities.

Jenny Neugart from Disability Vote Coalition, a statewide non-partisan advocacy group, said, "Voters with disabilities already have numerous barriers to voting, including lack of transportation, polling places that are inaccessible, complex medical conditions, difficulty obtaining a photo ID, less access to technology and the internet and more.”

Our democracy depends on free and fair elections and ensuring that every vote counts. Democrats are continuing their work to expand access to this basic right for every eligible voter.

Mary Faherty

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0