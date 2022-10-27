Mary Faherty: Gov. Evers delivers results for everyone

Wisconsin has made strong progress under Gov. Tony Evers. He pledged to fix Wisconsin’s infrastructure, and he is following through on that promise. Nearly 5,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges already have been repaired across the state. He also directed investments to expand high-speed internet access to 387,000 homes and businesses through Wisconsin, and he’s promised to double those investments in the next four years.

Evers has a strong record of bipartisan accomplishments, including cutting taxes for the middle class by 15% and supporting small businesses and family farms. He signed a bipartisan bill that is aimed to lower prescription drug prices in Wisconsin. Thanks to his leadership, Wisconsin has a budget surplus and low unemployment.

Evers is helping to build safer communities by addressing the root causes of violence with interventions and community-based solutions. He has directed over $100 million toward public safety, including $45 million for violent crime prevention and crime victim services. Also, he recently proposed a $105 million plan to be used to increase public safety efforts in local municipalities. His proposal includes a new $10 million shared revenue public safety supplement that specifically addresses EMS, police, and fire department costs.

Evers always takes a commonsense approach to the challenges facing our state. He looks for thoughtful solutions and delivers results that work for everyone across Wisconsin. Vote for Governor Evers on November 8.

Mary Faherty