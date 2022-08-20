Mary Faherty: Mandela Barnes will protect Social Security

Sen. Ron Johnson has recently proposed ending the guarantee of Social Security and Medicare funding. They would become programs that must be approved by Congress each year as discretionary spending. This change would mean that the income millions of Americans depend on to live would no longer be assured.

Instead, these programs would have to be reauthorized every year and become part of the annual partisan budget struggles in Washington DC. If that happened, Social Security benefits could easily be changed, gutted, or completely eliminated.

People have paid into Social Security and Medicare, and no one should have to worry about the life-changing impact of losing them. Mandela Barnes understands how critical Social Security and Medicare are to seniors and others who depend on them.

While Johnson proposes possibly stripping working people of the essential benefits that they’ve earned, Barnes will be a senator who always puts the people of Wisconsin first. He will fight to preserve Medicare and Social Security for now and for future generations.

Mary Faherty

La Crosse