Mary Faherty: Re-elect Gov. Evers to protect public education

Gov. Tony Evers has always said that what is best for our kids is best for our state, and he works hard to continue to improve education in Wisconsin. A first-class education is best for everyone.

After years of Republican cuts to public education funding, Evers has made investments in our public schools a priority. Under his leadership, Wisconsin schools are now ranked eighth in the nation, up from 18th under the previous administration

There is work still to be completed to more effectively support our young people. Evers recently proposed a nearly $2 billion investment in public education to improve reading and literacy outcomes, expand student mental health services, address staffing shortages, and increase special education funding throughout the state.

Tim Michels supports policies that will undo all the progress made under Evers and move public education backwards. Michels’ focus on universal school choice would redirect funding from public schools to unaccountable private institutions and hurt our kids. His radical agenda does not support schools, parents or students.

People in Wisconsin want a governor who embraces unity, respect, and common-sense leadership. Evers knows that a strong public educational system will help our state move forward and is critical to future success for all our citizens. He is committed to making Wisconsin schools the very best they can be.

Please vote for Evers on November 8 to protect public education.

Mary Faherty