Mary Faherty: Rebecca Schwarz has experience to lead

Rebecca Schwarz is an outstanding candidate for La Crosse City Council in District 10. She currently works in community education and advocacy for a local non-profit and is guided by a strong commitment to public service. She has the experience we need, at this critical time, to help recover from the pandemic, move the city forward, and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Schwarz supports innovative city planning and revenue sources to meet our needs for affordable housing and to grow our local economy. She prioritizes investment in a sustainable, energy- efficient city and neighborhood revitalization for safe and accessible public spaces. She believes in collaboration and neighbors helping neighbors to strengthen our communities by working together. She also has strong commitment to accountability and transparency with a focus on community involvement.

Schwarz will listen to all concerns and will truly represent the interests of all her constituents. She will provide a fresh outlook and new leadership. On April 6, please consider a vote for Rebecca Schwarz in District 10.

Mary Faherty

La Crosse

