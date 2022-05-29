 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary J. Van Maren: 1964 movie like January 6, 2021

Ever seen the movie “Seven Days in May”? I saw it in 1964 when it came out, and again Wednesday night (May 25) when TCM aired it. It scares the heck out of you.

It portrays a group of Americans trying to overthrow the U.S. government. If one changed the plot a bit and substituted the cast with Donald Trump and his cohorts, you’d have a movie called “January 6, 2021.”

Because it would be based on what really happened, it would be even more chilling than the original. If you are looking for a good movie to watch, get “Seven Days in May.”

Mary J. Van Maren

La Crosse

