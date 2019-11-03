The Mueller investigation report is very long -- 728 pages -- because it contains an appendix.
President Donald Trump says the Russians didn't help him get elected, but pages 547 to 583 of the appendix say otherwise. If you don't read another word of the report, please take the time to read those pages.
The interference is meticulously laid out and includes use of Facebook and other social media; how identities were stolen and used; how banks were defrauded; how American citizens and businesses were persuaded to participate, not knowing exactly what was going on; etc.
On page 547, the Russians involved in the scheme are named in an indictment that has been filed. They probably never will face punishment, however, because they won't want to step foot in the United States at any time in the future.
Trump did get lots of help from the Russians to get him elected and the proof is in the report. Read it.
Mary Jane Van Maren, La Crosse