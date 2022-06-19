Mary Kelemen: Christians are becoming overridden

Barbara Richards (column on Wednesday) touched a nerve when she criticized Msgr. Robert Hundt, who is a holy shepherd who guides and protects his sheep with a loving, humble and faithful heart.

He wants to save souls as he confirms God’s truths that are being attacked and undermined by a growing number of confused and tormented souls who are definitely bringing down Western civilization as Father Hundt so aptly pointed out on the Feast of Pentecost. Only God, through the power of His Holy Spirit, can save us from rapidly sliding down the slippery slope to Hell. Our Christian culture is in decline as Satan has planned for centuries now.

Msgr. Hundt would definitely give his life for his sheep. Unfortunately, it’s coming to that for many priests who are not afraid to publically point out the moral and spiritual dangers of our present age. I pray that Barbara Richards’ public criticism of Msgr. Hundt will not move his bishop to cancel him like he’s already done to Father James Altman, another valiant priest.

Christians are becoming overridden by the loud, proud and boisterous voices spouting their version of truth and insisting that we step into it and accept the substance and stench of their erroneous beliefs and inclinations that spit in the face of God’s plan to go out and fill the earth with His new life. The family, as God designed it, is life giving, joy-filled and respectful of God’s design. The LGBT way of life is not. Come Holy Spirit!

Mary Kelemen

Onalaska

