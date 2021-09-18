Mary Kulmaczewski: Christenson drives people apart

I am disappointed that the Lacrosse Tribune is perpetuating the hostile culture we live in. The writer, Jerome Christenson, is dismissive, condescending and downright rude. His holier than thou attitude is so off-putting that his agenda must be to drive people apart.

He seems to be trying to reach people who have a different view of the world than him. I may not be a psychiatrist, but I know that the way to win people over to your side of an issue is, to put it plainly, not be a jerk. Snide comments, put-downs and name calling is not an effective way to communicate. All he is doing is peddling division, anger and hate.

As a newspaper you should strive for better. And we, your readers, deserve better. Letting the playground bully write articles for you is sad and even dangerous. It’s rhetoric like his that incite people to push back with anger and frustration. Rise above the hate that is being thrown around in the name of righteousness. Hate speech is hate speech, even if you disagree with the other person.

Mary Kulmaczewski

Holmen

