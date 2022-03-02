Mary Kulmaczewski: Coumnist mischaracterized 'parents bill of rights'

As usual, Jerome Christenson spouted his liberal views clouded with hate and prejudice to misrepresent an issue and further divide the people. His characterization of “the parents bill of rights” is misleading and insulting. He clearly is ignorant of the actual issues parents are facing in their children’s education. And to so blatantly politicize an issue is a further attempt to discredit and divide.

If this were political, then 70% of liberal San Francisco would not have voted to recall three school board members. Allowing Christenson to use his platform to spread bigotry and hate is despicable. I suggest you present a more balanced and accurate view of issues and stop perpetuating the divisive culture we live in. Parents are not the enemy and teachers are certainly not the enemy. And opinions like Christenson’s just throw more fuel on a fire that is on the verge of explosion.

Intolerance is never the answer. Please try to listen to someone who may have a different opinion than you. You might find that your ideas are not so far apart after all.

Mary Kulmaczewski

Holmen

