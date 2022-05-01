Mary Kulmaczewski: Divide in Holmen community falls on board president

Apparently dishonesty and bullying are the values the Holmen School District upholds. At the school board meeting Monday night, when Cheryl Hancock, after admitting to abusing her power with a fake Facebook persona, was elected school board president yet again, by a vote of 4-2, my heart sunk.

The members who voted for her should be ashamed. How can you possibly look the students and parents in this district in the eye? By voting for a liar and a bully to represent the school district, you have publicly stated that those are the qualities you value.

Frankly, I think that those who voted for her should resign. You are not fit to serve our community. And the administration’s silence is deafening. Where is the condemnation of this behavior? The students of this district deserve better. As does the community.

The divide in this community falls directly on Cheryl’s shoulders. And those who have aligned themselves with her. Her manipulation and deception have driven a wedge that can only be corrected by her resignation. And it would go a long ways to help heal the mistrust if the administration publicly denounced her election meddling.

I have been a parent in this district for 23 years, and I can honestly say that I am ashamed to wear the Holmen shirts I once so proudly wore.

Mary Kulmaczewski

Holmen

