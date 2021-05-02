Mary L Nugent: Join in discussion for independent mapping

Can You Hear Us Now?

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area believe Wisconsin voters deserve to be heard by their elected representatives, and all representatives should be held accountable by their constituents. This is not possible in our current gerrymandered system, and this lack of accountability is affirmed through the lack of action around gun safety, healthcare and Medicaid expansion, education, and economic well being - areas that have strong support from voters around the state.

Wisconsin voters deserve a nonpartisan, transparent map drawing process for redistricting in 2021. Passed referenda and resolutions throughout the state demonstrate that over 70% of Wisconsin voters want a nonpartisan mapping process so every vote counts.

May 2-5, you have an opportunity to view “Can You Hear Us Now,” a documentary that explains the effects of gerrymandering in Wisconsin. This film is presented by a nonpartisan coalition of organizations in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

On May 5 at 6:30 pm, join a panel/community discussion by the filmmakers, Jim Cricchi and Susan Peters, Annemarie McClellan (People’s Maps Commissioner), Joe Heim (UW-L political science emeritus) and former State Senators, Dale Schultz and Tim Cullen.