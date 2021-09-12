Mary L. Nugent; LWV program to focus on county criminal justice system

Tuesday, Sept. 14, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is hosting the first of its monthly 2021-2022 Lunch and Learn programs with a focus on the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management System.

Four members of the Criminal Justice Management Council – Judge Scott Horne, DA Tim Gruenke, County Board Supervisor Margaret Larson, and Professor Suthakaran Veerasamy -- will share their perspectives about the progress made in the past 10 years as it relates to diversion, inclusion, equity and transparency. They then will focus on the progress they would like to see in the next 10 years.

The Criminal Justice Management System touches many aspects of La Crosse County. Understanding its status, how we got here and where we are going will help strengthen our communities.

Due to concerns about Covid, the program will be presented via Zoom; information on registration and viewing is available on our website at www.lwvlacrosse.org. The October Lunch and Learn will follow up on this topic with a focus on policing in the La Crosse area.