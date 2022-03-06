Mary L Nugent: LWV to host 'How Feminism Changed Our Lives' talk

Recent events in Ukraine and here have recalled the quote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (Santayana)

Our history is filled with examples of heroes fighting for democracy. 101 years ago, heroic women won the hard-fought battle for the right to vote. This was a victory, but women still had very little power or autonomy. Slowly, progress was made and by the 1970’s, women had bank accounts and charge cards in their own name, made their own healthcare decisions and chose their own career paths.

The history of the League of Women Voters reflects its fight for democracy, equality, and the importance of the vote. While the past century has seen major improvements in parity, equality is still lacking in wages, medical care, and balance of power. In 2020, women earned 84% of what men earned (Pew Research Center). The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), proposed in 1972 to grant Constitutional equality to all people, still has not been authorized.

It is important to understand how far we’ve come (our history) while knowing more work remains for women and all humanity to progress.

On Wednesday, March 9, Dr. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, Professor and Chair of Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UWL, will present, “How Feminism Changed Our Lives: A Short History” at the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area’s Lunch and Learn speaker series. All are welcome to participate in this free virtual program. Register at lwvlacrosse.org. History does matter.

Mary L Nugent

LWV of the La Crosse Area, Program Chair

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0