I had the most wonderful experience April 24 at the Dollar Tree in Holmen. After a day full of errands, my last stop was the dollar store in Holmen to pick up a few items. Holmen Middle School just got out, so there were several students in the store shopping.

While I was browsing, a very nice young looking boy came up to me and asked if I would like these flowers; it was a bunch of artificial roses. I said “Sure!” and I was going to take them from his hands and then he said, “Well, I need to pay for them first” which he did, and then brought them back to me.

I asked his name, which was Caleb, and he was 12. He was the sweetest boy with the greatest smile and I told him that I had a special place in my apartment for the roses. I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I even had a tough time finding my car in the parking lot — there were so many ladies in the store and he picked me.

I went to the middle school the next day and left a card for a boy named Caleb to say, "Thank you so much for making my day."

I hope Caleb got the card. I will keep these flowers forever and never forget that touching moment.

Mary Lou Balts

Holmen