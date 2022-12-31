Mary Martha Dust: Slow down at roundabouts

This letter is specifically addressed to those of you who SPEED through the roundabouts.

The roundabouts are meant to keep traffic moving, yes, but NOT at the kind of speed I have witnessed. You are just asking for an accident to happen. Please have the common sense to slow down as you circle the roundabout. Not everyone might be as confident as you are in negotiating a new traffic flow system.

Being taught how to navigate intersections with lights is easy, a no brainer. The lights tell you when to stop and go. However, now you must THINK when you approach a roundabout.

Engage your brains, take your foot off the petal, and slow down.

Mary Martha Dust

Fountain City