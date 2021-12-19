Mary Miller: Dreaming of improvements thanks to infrastructure bill

It’s almost Christmas and “I’m dreaming of a … ”

If you haven’t’ heard the version of this song by crooner Bing Crosby, treat yourself to it. And, yes, I’m dreaming of a White Christmas; but, I’m also dreaming of things more durable and essential.

I’m dreaming of a new replacement for an old narrow bridge that has badly needed replacement for over 30 years. I’m dreaming of my county road getting more than patches year after year, and maybe getting rebuilt and widened instead. I’m dreaming of clean water, upgraded water systems, quality high speed internet, reliable clean energy, and mitigation of the destructive effects of climate change.

I’m dreaming for now because it will take time for these things to happen. We know now, for the first time in over 50 years, that our government has committed itself to delivering these things for all Americans. Passage of President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill means funding will be coming soon to state and local officials where decisions are made of how to best apply the funds that are being made available.

I’m also dreaming of a time when our Republican representatives will join us in recognizing how critical this funding is for the health of our communities. Not a single one of our Wisconsin Republican representatives voted for this bill. Every one of our Wisconsin Democratic representatives voted for it.

From Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Mark Pocan, Rep. Ron Kind, Rep. Gwen Moore, and Pres. Joe Biden — Merry Christmas.

Mary Miller

Richland Center

