Rather than continuing to give trillions of dollars away in tax cuts to mega-corporations, Congress should repeal this upside-down, harmful law and instead concentrate its efforts on strengthening working family credits so our families can better care for their families and become more economically stable.
Expanding and strengthening the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit will go a long way to fixing our broken tax code and provide struggling families with the support they desperately need.
Congress should pass improvements to these working-family tax credits immediately. These are the types of tax policies our families need, not trillions of dollars in tax giveaways to the already wealthy and mega-corporations.
Mary Mutch, La Crosse