Mary Nelson: Supporting Rebecca Schwarz for council

Numerous local government positions are being decided in this April 6 election. Voting is an action where we can positively impact our community.

I support Rebecca Schwarz for the position of La Crosse Common Council (District 10). Working alongside Rebecca in numerous community projects, I have witnessed her people-oriented consensus-building approach to successful problem-solving. She is honest, approachable, dedicated, thoughtful and has a broad understanding of issues and the effects of policies on people’s lives.

Through her role as coordinator for a local non-profit where she does community education and advocacy, she has gained experience working with governmental organizations. This professional role gives her firsthand insight into the lives of our community members.

She believes strongly in collaboration and partnerships, neighborhood revitalization, innovative city planning for affordable housing and accountability and transparency.

Voting for Rebecca Schwarz will bring a person with insight, experience and dedication to the La Crosse City Common Council.

Mary Nelson

La Crosse

