Mary Novey: Investigate facts behind attack TV ads

Lying and twisting facts to produce attack ads are political tools often used in politics. Most people don’t like being lied to, but some people embrace lies in order to avoid unwanted facts. How about you?

Lie: Gov. Tony Evers is responsible for releasing hundreds of murderers and rapists from prison.

Reality: The governor plays NO role in individual parole decisions. The parole commission, which was unanimously approved by the Republican Judicial Committee, has oversight over both mandatory and discretionary parole. Half of those released during this term were required to be released when an inmate reached 2/3 of their sentence...mandatory parole. Evers' parole commission has released fewer inmates via discretionary parole than Scott Walker’s commission and 50 times fewer than Tommy Thompson.

Lie: Evers’ “liberal policies” are making our communities less safe.

Reality: Evers has prioritized community safety through legislative measures such as a bill to prevent early release for violent criminals and sex offenders in the future and designating $100 million to law enforcement and violence prevention.

Lie: Evers’ policies are responsible for economic problems in Wisconsin.

Reality: The state of Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape it has been in for decades. Amid a record budget surplus, Evers recently announced a 10% income tax reduction proposal.

He has awarded $280 million to over 55,000 small businesses and renegotiated the Foxconn contract to save taxpayers $2.77 billion.

I encourage you to investigate the facts behind television ads just as I have.

Mary Novey

Prairie du Chien