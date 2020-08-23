Mary Nugent: Celebrate women's right to vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One hundred years ago, bells rang and women celebrated the hard-fought ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Since the founding of this country, women have fought for the right to be equally represented in their governance. Finally, in 1920, after decades of suffragist protests and marches, of being beaten and jailed, of being ridiculed and spat upon, women were granted the right to vote.

We know now that the 19th was just a start to the struggle for equality. Immediately after passage, some states enacted barriers to the vote such as poll taxes, literacy tests and knowledge quizzes.

Asian, Native American and Black women had to demand additional law changes in order to be able practice their right to suffrage. For some, this took another 45 years, until passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Still today, the fight for equal pay, representation and social parity continues.

But for now, let’s celebrate the positive changes that the 19th Amendment fostered. American women can now own property, have credit, choose a career and be heard in courts -- all impossible in 1920.