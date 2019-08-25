What do the Beatles’ “Hey Jude,” Gershwin’s “An American Paris” and La Crosse’s League of Women Voters have in common? Aug. 26 is their birthday.
It was 95 years ago, four years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, that a La Crosse group of strong-minded women banded together with the purpose of encouraging, educating and advocating for women to use their newly granted right to vote to help La Crosse become a better place to live.
That group succeeded. Through its efforts, La Crosse improved local water purification policies, married women gained the right to own property and even ran for public office.
In those 95 years, the La Crosse League of Women Voters has grown and matured. While the League continues the work of nonpartisan education and advocacy, there have been changes.
Now, both women and men (age 16 and over) are welcomed as members. In addition, our partnership with other community organizations has expanded our reach and enhanced our abilities to advocate for our positions on fair elections, the protection of our environment and human rights.
LWV La Crosse Area invites you to be a part of our birthday celebration.
Join us for one of our many educational programs, help us register voters, interview legislative candidates for the Vote411 website, join our Census team and advocate for your democracy.
For information about LWV La Crosse Area and our activities, visit our website at www.lwvlacrosse.org. Happy Birthday, League, and here’s to the next 95 years of making democracy work.
Mary Nugent, Holmen