Mary Nugent: League of Women Voters proud of heritage

For 96 years, the La Crosse Area League of Women Voters has diligently acted to strengthen our community and ensure all voices are heard during local, state and national elections.

In 2020, LWV is working to ensure that everyone who can vote is registered, from students to seniors and everyone in between. You may see our Voter Services table at events in schools, colleges and community functions - answering questions and providing assistance with voter registration.

The League is also partnering with Vote411 to provide online information about candidates running for local and state offices and their responses to local questions. As elections near, visit vote411.org for this information.

Furthermore, the League is working with the U.S. Census to ensure that everyone is counted in the upcoming census -- the results of which ensure western Wisconsin will get the resources needed to serve our communities.

In addition to many other League activities, it’s of particular note that Feb. 14 marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the League of Women Voters one year after the ratification of the 19th Amendment.