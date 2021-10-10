Mary Nugent: LWV program to discuss efforts to meet policing challenges

Law enforcement policies and practices have received much legislative and public scrutiny this past year. The League of Women Voters, at both the state and national level, has developed policies that support a justice system which assures adults and juveniles prompt and equal treatment before the law.

The League commends Wisconsin’s bipartisan bills, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers this June, barring the use of chokeholds and increasing funding for community policing programs. The League believes, however, that the best law enforcement policy is developed locally through the cooperative efforts of citizens and law enforcement agencies.

In support of local engagement in criminal justice and policing policy, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) is sponsoring programs with area law enforcement leaders. Our September program featured a panel discussion about the county’s Criminal Justice Management System.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m., we are sponsoring an online program with County Sheriff Jeff Wolf and La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron to discuss their efforts to meet current policing challenges. The public is welcome to participate in this program, "Local Policing: Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions," by registering at www.lwvlacrosse.org. You can also see a recording of the September program here.

Our League supports the progress made by local law enforcement leaders toward expanded transparency, officer training, and community policing. We invite you to join us as we learn more about efforts to realize effective and just policing policies in the La Crosse area.

Mary L Nugent

LWV of the La Crosse Area program chair

