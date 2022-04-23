Mary Nugent: LWV thanks many for election success

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area wishes to express our appreciation to the many people who made the spring election a success. Thank you to:

The Candidates. Your willingness to serve the public by running for local office means putting yourself into the public spotlight. This takes courage, conviction, and initiative. You graciously accepting the results shows an integrity that may help heal divisions caused by nonpartisan races that sadly became partisan.

The dedicated County, Town, and City Clerks. Your countless hours preparing for each election, adhering to voter legislation changes, smoothly running Election Day polls, accurately reporting results, all while ensuring the fairness and security of our elections are respected and appreciated.

The Poll Workers. You willingly spent hours training on election/registration procedures and endured long hours on Election Day. Everyone, especially those who doubt our election processes and security, should volunteer to be a poll worker to truly see how carefully run are our elections.

The Registered Voters. You made the effort to research candidates and vote in an election that directly affects your schools and community. It did not matter if you voted absentee or in-person, your participation mattered.

April was just the start of this important election year. You still have time to register and research candidates for August’s State/National Primaries and November’s General Election. Vote411.org and the League’s website can help with that. The League thanks everyone for your participation in this process that fuels our democracy and freedoms.

Mary Nugent

LWV of the La Crosse Area Program Chair

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0