Mary Nugent: Vote yes for fair maps

Monroe and Trempealeau County voters will join seven other counties and more than a dozen municipalities this spring conducting a referendum to call on our legislators to "create a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans."
Wisconsin deserves fair maps because every voice should be heard and every vote should count equally. A yes vote on the April 7 referendum is a vote for equal representation.
Fair maps would require our elected officials to conduct a transparent and impartial process that will not unfairly benefit the party in power during the 2021 redistricting.
Wisconsin's Constitution states, "At its first session after each enumeration made by the authority of the United States, the Legislature shall apportion and district anew the members of the Senate and Assembly, according to the number of inhabitants." (Article IV)
At the same intervals, the Legislature also reapportions congressional districts pursuant to federal law. By voting on maps drawn by an independent nonpartisan commission with an opportunity for public review, Wisconsin legislators will accomplish its constitutional apportionment duty. Gerrymandering, where the party in power draws the boundaries of voting districts to their advantage, is improper whether it is done by Republicans or Democrats.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has advocated for an independent redistricting process for more than 40 years. Political maps should be created by the people.
Mary Nugent, Holmen
