Mary Sullivan: Supporting Jennifer Trost for council

As a resident of District 11 in La Crosse, I know Jennifer Trost to be a good neighbor, practical and fair. She jumped right in with neighbors to keep the library branches open and then helped the neighborhood association improve the near-by park.

Jennifer was one of the people in the city group that had agreed to create a roundabout on 16th Street, making it safer for everyone in the neighborhood to cross. Some may not like roundabouts but it has made crossing 16th Street easier when going to the library for school children and seniors like myself.