MaryAnn Pankratz: Frustrated by mayor's treatment of senior center

Disappointment. Frustration. That's how I feel after reading Mayor Mitch Reynolds' article in the Sunday Tribune.

Why is the mayor against the senior center? He says that he has worked with the Harry J Olson Senior Center. That is not true. Besides being at a meeting in the early part of 2022 the center has not heard a word from the mayor's office. The center has made numerous requests for communication with the mayor. Face to face meetings, meetings by telephone, or meetings with a surrogate. Not one response from the mayor. Yet, he tells a totally different story in his article.

When is the mayor going to be held accountable for misleading the seniors? When is the mayor going to be held accountable for misleading the public?

The mayor also states that Harry J Olson is a dues paying private club. There could be nothing further from the truth. While the "members" do pay a membership each year, everyone is welcome at Harry J Olson Senior Center. No one is ever turned away. What does the center do with the dues that the mayor alludes to? The money is supposed to go to the seniors and the programs that they enjoy. Far too often the money that the seniors raise goes into the building that the city has been neglecting for years. The mayor admitted that neglect when he spoke to the seniors in early 2022.

Besides threatening to evict the seniors, Mayor Reynolds has been silent. Thank you.

MaryAnn Pankratz

La Crosse