Matt Rothschild: Vote against gerrymandering

On April 7, voters in nine counties in Wisconsin – including those in Monroe and Trempealeau counties – will have the opportunity to let legislators in Madison know how they feel about gerrymandering.

There will be a non-binding referendum on their ballots asking whether they want the Legislature to pass a law to give us a nonpartisan process for drawing district maps so that no political party in power can rig the maps in their own favor.

I urge citizens to vote yes on this referendum.

The rigging of the political maps is wrong, whether it’s the Republicans or the Democrats doing the rigging. No party should be able to cement its hold on power simply by moving lines on a map and by shoving voters around into new districts.

It’s unfair. It muffles the voices of a huge chunk of the voting public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It leads to a lack of competition and hyper-partisanship.

And it costs us, the taxpayers, millions of dollars every 10 years when there is a legal battle over the maps.

Enough of manipulation. Enough of the political power games.

It’s time for fair maps.

Please vote yes on April 7.

Matt Rothschild, Madison

Matt Rothschild is executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0