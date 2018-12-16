Does anyone think that President Donald Trump’s push for a shutdown in the name of his wall is anything more than desperation?
He does it because he needs something to keep his base. I don’t think that he realizes that they don’t care.
His base will be with him no matter what happens. At this point, elections don’t matter. The only thing that matters is the self-respect of each and every American who walks this great country. That’s what it comes down to.
If you love what America is supposed to stand for, you will be on one side. If you are more in to nationalistic chants with no factual backing, you will be on the other.
Matthew Beron, Rockland