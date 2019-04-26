I have no problem admitting that I am a progressive when it comes to politics. For several years I have had bad feelings about the Trump cast of characters, but my bad feelings have really evolved in the past week.
When the redacted Mueller report came out, I read the entire thing, and I felt a bit weird as I did it.
But I soon realized that there was nothing weird about what I was doing. Every American should be required to read the report. And if after reading the report, they still support Donald Trump, they should probably move to a different country.
It does anger me, but more than that, it saddens me.
The America that I was taught to love would not stand for this. The heroes I loved did not sacrifice for this. The decision we now must make is not a partisan decision. It is a moral decision. And an American decision. I doubt that there is any difference.
Matthew Beron, Rockland