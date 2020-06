× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Has the behavior of your president ever left you speechless?

I have a difficult time even referring to him as your president, let alone, my president.

I am not a political person, but I am a lover of logic and common sense. And when I can see neither at the top, what is there to look forward to?

America will find her way out of this, but it shouldn't be so difficult.

Matthew Beron, Rockland 

