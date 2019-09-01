It saddens me that we still cannot have an adult conversation about gun control.
The only real argument against gun control is the Second Amendment. I love the Constitution. I think I learned about it in the second grade.
The Second Amendment is about the right of Americans to keep and bear arms. When that was written, arms were muskets and cannons. Great. Give everyone a musket or two and a cannon to boot. I’m on board.
But what is the definition of arms in today’s world? I think it’s something like instruments or weapons of offense or defense. The deeds or exploits of war; military service or science. Anything that a man takes in his hand in anger, to strike or assault another with; an aggressive weapon.
Now, with that in mind, should every American have the right to a machine gun? Maybe a rocket launcher? A tank? Nuclear bomb? Why not? They are all arms.
The Second Amendment says it’s a go. If I can’t use my knowledge of nuclear physics to build a nuclear bomb in order to protect my dog in this time of need, then what can I protect? =
It’s a slippery slope, isn’t it? And some of us are idiots.
Matthew Beron, Rockland