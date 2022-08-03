Matthew Hoffland: Supporting David Varnam for Lt. Governor

In the August 9 partisan primary election there will be several contests with multiple candidates for both major political parties. Perhaps the biggest and most interesting contest is for the Republican nominee for Lt. Governor with eight good candidates.

My choice is David Varnam, the former three-term mayor of Lancaster, which is a city of almost 4,000 people and the County Seat for Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin. He is the only one of the eight candidates that has elected executive leadership experience. He is the only one of the eight candidates from southwestern Wisconsin. He has experience as a legislative analyst with Focus on the Family and was a legislative aide to a conservative California Congressman where he worked with constituent concerns with housing, water, and transportation issues. Varnam has the endorsement of three major pro-life / pro-family organizations in Wisconsin. He came to Wisconsin when his wife, a family physician, accepted a job in the Lancaster community. They are the parents of two daughters.