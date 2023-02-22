The recent East Palestine, Ohio derailment igniting a fireball of flames demonstrates how vulnerable we are in La Crosse. A “controlled release” of toxic fumes was needed to release carcinogenic chemicals into a trench and to burn them off to prevent catastrophic explosion. It will take decades to recover.

The derailment was avoidable. Rail safety rules are antiquated and do not fully account for health and environment. The railroad industry is reducing crew size and increasing train lengths. Fortunately, there were still three crew members to quickly react to the East Palestine derailment. That train was nearly 1.8 miles long and not even fully regulated as “high-hazardous.” Better working conditions regarding sick leave are needed to insure crew capability.

The rail industry obstructed better braking systems advanced by the Obama administration. The new, watered-down rules were repealed under former President Trump and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig hasn’t done enough. Given deregulation, the railroads have failed to self-regulate.

The rail industry must place safety first. Congress and the Federal Railroad Administration must investigate, and regulate to prevent accidents where hazardous materials may spill or catch fire in our communities. Another accident operated by the same railroad carrying one car of hazardous materials derailed Thursday outside Detroit - not even two weeks later.

We can’t continue to take chances on the health and well-being of everyone in our Coulee Region. The East Palestine derailment could happen here.

Maureen Freedland

Citizens Acting for Rail Safety, La Crosse